Saif accused sent to police custody; cops cite int'l plot

January 19, 2025  14:56
The accused in police custody/ANI on X
A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded a man arrested in the Saif Ali Khan attack case in police custody till January 24 after observing that the police's contention of an international conspiracy cannot be ruled out. 

The police told court that the alleged attacker was a Bangladeshi national and there was need to find the motive behind his act. 

The police also told court they needed to find out if there was an international conspiracy linked to the case. 

Accepting the police's contention after perusing documents on record, the court said the prosecution's submission of international conspiracy "cannot be said to be impossible". 

Earlier in the day, police had told the media that alleged attacker Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad was a Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered India and changed his name to Bijoy Das. 

He was held from adjoining Thane city. 

As per preliminary probe, he had entered the Bollywood star's home, in Satguru Sharan building in Bandra, in the early hours of January 16 with the intention of theft, the police had said. -- PTI 
