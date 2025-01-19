RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Over 50 lakh pilgrims take dip in Sangam on Day 7 of Maha Kumbh

January 19, 2025  21:10
File image
More than 5 million (50 lakh) pilgrims visited the Mahakumbh Mela on the seventh day, according to official data released by the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday as of 6 pm.  

Among a congregation of over 5.182 million devotees gathered at the Sangam Triveni, 1 million Kalpvasis and 4.182 million pilgrims took a holy dip by 6 pm.  

As of January 18, more than 77.2 million pilgrims have taken a dip at the Sangam Triveni during the Maha Kumbh 2025.  

Earlier on Sunday, devotees gathered in the Maha Kumbh Mela even as dense fog engulfed the area. -- ANI
LIVE! Mysterious deaths: Central team in J-K; toll rises to 17

