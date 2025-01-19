RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Manu Bhaker's uncle, grandmother killed in road accident

January 19, 2025  18:23
Olympic medalist shooter Manu Bhaker's maternal uncle, Yudhveer Singh and maternal grandmother, Savitri Devi were killed in a road accident on Sunday, officials said.  

The accident occurred when a scooter and a car collided with each other at the Mahendragarh bypass road in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri.  

The driver of the car has been absconding from the accident, as per officials.  

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the spot and took possession of the bodies of the deceased.  

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is being carried out by the police.  

Further investigation is underway.  -- ANI
