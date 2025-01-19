RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Mysterious deaths: Central team in J-K; toll rises to 17

January 19, 2025  20:06
Army in Rajouri for relief operations/ANI Photo
A high-level inter-ministerial team Sunday reached Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district where a mysterious illness is wreaking havoc, killing another person on Sunday and taking the death toll to 17. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Saturday ordered the constitution of an inter-ministerial team to ascertain the causes of deaths that took place within weeks in three families linked to each other in the remote Badhaal village. 

Yasmeen Kousar, the last of the six children of Mohd Aslam undergoing treatment at SMGS hospital in Jammu, died this evening, officials said. 

Kousar's five siblings and grandparents died last week. 

Nine other members of two families had died in the village between December 7 and 12. 

"J-K health department and other departments probed the deaths but the exact cause has not be found yet. The home minister has constituted a team of inter-ministerial experts and they have reached here," Lt Governor Manoj Sinha told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Jammu. 

He said the police set up a special investigation team to probe the events from other angles. 

"We will brief you once the reality comes to the fore," Sinha said. 

Officials said the 16-member team arrived at Rajouri district headquarters this evening and is likely to visit the mountain village, 55km from the town, on Monday. -- PTI
