Mukesh, Nita meet Trump ahead of inauguration

January 19, 2025  19:10
Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani meet US President-elect Trump/ANI Photo
Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani meet US President-elect Trump/ANI Photo
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and the Reliance Foundation founder and chairperson Nita Ambani met US President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday, ahead of his inauguration on Monday.  

The power couple will be attending Trump's inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol, according to an official involved with planning the event.  

The couple will have a prominent spot at the ceremony, seated together on the platform with other notable guests, including Trump's Cabinet nominees and elected officials. 

The Ambanis arrived in Washington DC, on January 18.  

The inaugural events started on Saturday with a reception and fireworks display at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.  

Today, Nita and Mukesh Ambani will be attending a "candlelight dinner" with President-elect Trump and an intimate experience with Vice President-elect JD and Usha Vance, one of the most sought-after events.  

Inauguration Day will feature a number of high-profile attendees, and the Indian business tycoons will be one of the most notable names on the guest list.  

In addition to billionaire Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, tech moguls from across the pond are also attending the ceremony. -- ANI 
