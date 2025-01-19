RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Militant held by Assam police under 'Operation Praghat'

January 19, 2025  19:31
A person, suspected to be a member of a fundamentalist terror group, was arrested in Assam's Dhubri district, a police spokesperson said on Sunday. 

The arrest was made by the state police's Special Task Force (STF) as part of Operation Praghat', an ongoing multi-state exercise against terrorists, fundamentalists and terror networks. 

The spokesperson said, "One Jaheer Ali, a jehadi', was apprehended from Khudigaon village under the Bilasipara police station limits." 

Twelve suspected terrorists, including Bangladesh nationals, have been arrested in the 'Operation Praghat' so far, he said. 

Under the ongoing operation, the Assam police, had in December last year, arrested eight fundamentalists, including one Bangladeshi, and busted an attempt to set up 'sleeper cells' to carry subversive activities across the country. -- PTI
