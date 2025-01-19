RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Man held in Saif attack case produced in Mumbai court for police remand

January 19, 2025  14:08
A 30-year-old man held in the January 16 Saif Ali Khan attack case was on Sunday produced in a Mumbai court by the police to seek his remand, an official said. 

He was produced in the holiday court in Bandra at 1:30pm to seek his police remand, the official said. 

Earlier in the day, the police identified the alleged attacker as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered India and changed his name to Bijoy Das. 

He was held from adjoining Thane city. 

As per preliminary probe, he had entered the Bollywood star's home, in Satguru Sharan building in Bandra, in the early hours of January 16 with the intention of theft, the police said. 

Khan (54) was stabbed multiple times in the attack, after which he underwent a five-hour surgery in nearby Lilavati Hospital. -- PTI
