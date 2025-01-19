Man held in Chh'garh in Saif attack case released





The Mumbai police, earlier in the day, informed that it had arrested a 30-year-old man from Thane near the metropolis in the case.





"The man detained from the Mumbai LTT-Kolkata Shalimar Jnaneshwari Express at Durg station on Saturday afternoon was just a suspect and he has been released after inquiry. He was kept at the RPF post at Durg station through the night and released this morning," the police official said.





"We can detain anyone for inquiry. We had been insisting he was just a suspect. There has been no mistake on our part. We had told the media that we would share authentic details but some went ahead and declared him an accused," Mumbai police sub-inspector Pradeep Fude told reporters at Dug railway station.





Incidentally, RPF officials here had on Saturday said the man was detained after his photo was sent to them by the Mumbai police. -- PTI

A man who was detained in Chhattisgarh's Durg railway station in connection with the January 16 Saif Ali Khan attack case was released on Sunday, a police official said.