Labour contractor helped police arrest Saif attacker





The police arrested Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30), a Bangladeshi national, for the attack that took place at the Bollywood star's house in Bandra in the early hours of Thursday.





The official said the crime branch and the local police had formed multiple teams to trace the accused, who had eluded them for more than two days.





During the probe, the police found that the accused was seen outside Dadar railway station thrice and had gone to Worli Koliwada, he said.





The police examined hundreds of CCTV footage and found out that the attacker had visited a labour contractor in the area, the official said. -- PTI

A labour contractor helped the Mumbai police track down the attacker, who stabbed actor Saif Ali Khan, in the neighbouring Thane district, an official said on Sunday.