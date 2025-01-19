RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Kashmiri migrant pandits observe 35th exodus anniversary in Jammu

January 19, 2025  17:58
File image
Hundreds of Kashmiri migrant pandits gathered on Sunday at a sprawling ground near their Jagti settlement in Jammu to mark the 35 years of their exodus from the valley, demanding justice and a roadmap for their return and rehabilitation. 

The Kashmiri Pandit community observes January 19 as the holocaust day to mark their migration from the Valley in 1990 following the eruption of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. 

Several migrant organizations like Panun Kashmir, Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj and Kashmir Pandit Sabha held separate events during the day to pay tributes to the victims and to reaffirm commitment to the cause of the Kashmiri Pandits. 

At a joint event organized by Panun Kashmir and Youth 4 Panun Kashmir, a photo exhibition, displayed at Jagti pandit settlement along Jammu-Srinagar national highway highlighted the pain of exile and sufferings of the community. 

They also showcased life in tents after their migration from Kashmir. 

This is a crucial moment of remembrance, resilience, and a call for justice. 

"We want the government to carve out a homeland for the community in the valley," a spokesperson of Panun Kashmir said. 

He said the organisation has taken a renewed pledge to rededicate itself to the cause of a separate homeland in the valley. 

Sushma Pandita, a woman who was present in one of the tents, said the community has suffered a lot over the past three decades and wants the government to come forward and announce a special package for the community's proper rehabilitation. -- PTI
