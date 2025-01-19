Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' earns Rs 7.39 cr in two days





The political drama, which sees Ranaut playing the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, focuses on 21 months of Emergency from 1975 to 1977.





The film, which courted controversy over its censor certificate and allegations that it misrepresents the Sikh community, was released across the country on Friday after several delays.





According to Ranaut's Manikarnika Films, the film earned Rs 3.11 crore net on day one, followed by Rs 4.28 crore on Saturday.





The film's two-day net collection stood at Rs 7.39 crore.





"The buzz is UNSTOPPABLE as #Emergency grips audiences nationwide! The momentum is buildingexperience the film everyone's talking about," the banner posted on Sunday.





Emergency was not screened at cinemas in Punjab on Friday, following state-wide protests by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and Sikh organisations with many politicians calling for a ban.





The SGPC, an apex gurdwara body, and several Sikh organisations held demonstrations against the movie outside cinemas, multiplexes and malls across the state.





Ranaut decried the demand for a ban on Emergency and said the film's restricted screenings in parts of Punjab is a "complete harassment of art and the artist". -- PTI

