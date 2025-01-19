RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Happy that he is recovering well: Soha Ali Khan on brother Saif's health

January 19, 2025  18:29
Actor Soha Ali Khan with brother Saif Ali Khan/File image
Actor Soha Ali Khan on Sunday said her brother Saif Ali Khan is recovering well from the injuries that he sustained from the recent knife attack at his home. 

"We are very very happy that he is recovering well. We are thankful, we feel blessed and grateful that it wasn't any worse. Thank you for all your wishes," Soha told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai. 

The Bollywood star was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by the intruder inside his 12th-floor apartment in upscale Bandra in a shocking attack that raised questions about security, motive, and celebrity life. 

Khan (54) underwent emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital, where he was rushed following the incident that took place around 2.30 am on Thursday. 

He is recovering and may be discharged soon, doctors said. 

Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered India and changed his name to Bijoy Das, was held earlier in the day from adjoining Thane city. Preliminary investigation suggests that the man had entered the actor's home with the intention of theft, according to the police. -- PTI
