RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Gaza ceasefire begins, Hamas to release 3 hostages

January 19, 2025  16:20
File image
File image
The much-awaited ceasefire in Gaza has begun as Hamas reportedly named British woman among three Israeli hostages to be released, reported The Independent

Meanwhile, Israeli ambassador to India Reuven Azar said that peace would not prevail if Hamas was allowed to rearm and regroup. 

"The ceasefire Israel signed off to is the first phase of a gradual deal which has the potential of bringing back our hostages and also making sure Hamas won't be ever able to massacre Israelis like it did on October 7th," said the Israeli envoy.  

"The Middle East has changed. The Iranian radical regime still constitutes the biggest threat to our region, but it has lost Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza. With enough international pressure, we can make sure it stops its quest for nuclear weapons. I'd like to thank the Indian government for supporting our right to self-defence, and we especially appreciate the overwhelming support of the Indian people," said Azar. -- With ANI inputs
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Gaza ceasefire begins, Hamas to release 3 hostages
LIVE! Gaza ceasefire begins, Hamas to release 3 hostages

Man detained in Saif attack case in Chh'garh released
Man detained in Saif attack case in Chh'garh released

A man who was detained in Chhattisgarh's Durg railway station in connection with the January 16 Saif Ali Khan attack case was released on Sunday. Mumbai police earlier arrested a 30-year-old man from Thane near the metropolis in the...

Labour contractor helped police arrest Saif attacker
Labour contractor helped police arrest Saif attacker

A Bangladeshi national, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30), has been arrested for stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence in Mumbai. The Mumbai police apprehended the accused after a two-day manhunt...

Army deployed in mystery disease-hit areas of J-K
Army deployed in mystery disease-hit areas of J-K

The state health department teams are conducting door-to-door surveillance in Badhal village, and the medical teams present in the district are monitoring the situation closely. The Medical experts have advised residents not to panic.

TikTok shut down in US hours before ban takes effect
TikTok shut down in US hours before ban takes effect

TikTok's app effectively shut down in the US, just hours before a law banning the popular video-sharing platform was set to go into effect. The app was shut down on Saturday, displaying a message that the app "isn't available right now,"...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances