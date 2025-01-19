Gaza ceasefire begins, Hamas to release 3 hostages





Meanwhile, Israeli ambassador to India Reuven Azar said that peace would not prevail if Hamas was allowed to rearm and regroup.





"The ceasefire Israel signed off to is the first phase of a gradual deal which has the potential of bringing back our hostages and also making sure Hamas won't be ever able to massacre Israelis like it did on October 7th," said the Israeli envoy.





"The Middle East has changed. The Iranian radical regime still constitutes the biggest threat to our region, but it has lost Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza. With enough international pressure, we can make sure it stops its quest for nuclear weapons. I'd like to thank the Indian government for supporting our right to self-defence, and we especially appreciate the overwhelming support of the Indian people," said Azar. -- With ANI inputs

The much-awaited ceasefire in Gaza has begun as Hamas reportedly named British woman among three Israeli hostages to be released, reported