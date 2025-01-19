RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Fire breaks out in house in UP's Ghaziabad, 2 kids among 4 killed

January 19, 2025  11:51
File image
File image
A 32-year-old woman and her two children were among four charred to death after a fire broke out in a house due to short circuit early Sunday, officials said. 

The family was sleeping when the fire broke out in the early hours. 

After dousing the flames, fire fighters recovered the bodies inside the house, chief fire officer Rahul said. 

The deceased have been identified as Gulbahar (32) and her two minor sons. 

A relative's son residing in the same house was also among those killed.   

The woman's husband Shahnawaz escaped unhurt. -- PTI
