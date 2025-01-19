RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Father-son duo killed, two injured in bear attack in Chhattisgarh

January 19, 2025  15:37
File image
File image
A man and his son were killed, and two others sustained injuries when a sloth bear attacked them in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday on a hill near Dongarkatta village under the Korar forest range, a forest official said.

He said the bear first attacked Suklal Darro (45) and Ajju Kureti (22) when they had gone to collect wood in the forest on Jailnkasa Hill.

While Darro died on the spot, Kureti sustained serious injuries, he said.

The official said forest and police personnel reached the spot, and the injured man was shifted to a hospital, he said.

When forest personnel and locals were removing Darro's body, the animal attacked again, killing Darro's father, Shankar Darro, he said.

Forest guard Narayan Yadav also sustained injuries on his hands in the attack, he said.

Authorities later used JCBs to remove the bodies from the forest, the official said.

Forest personnel have been deployed in the area to track the bear's movements, and villagers have been advised not to venture into the forest, he added. -- PTI
