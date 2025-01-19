Cylinder blast triggers fire at Maha Kumbh, no casualty





No casualty was reported in the incident, the government said in a statement.





Kumbh Mela chief fire officer Pramod Sharma said 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to contain the blaze which engulfed 18 tents.





"Fire has been doused and the situation in the area is under control," Sharma said.





Earlier, Akhara police station in-charge Bhaskar Mishra said that two LPG cylinders exploded in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela, causing a big fire in the camps.





Senior officials are on the spot and fire teams have managed to douse the fire, the statement issued by the government here said.





The Maha Kumbh 2025 official X handle posted, "Very sad! The fire incident at #MahaKumbh has shocked everyone. The administration is ensuring immediate relief and rescue operations. We pray Maa Ganga for everyone's safety."





It also shared a clip that showed a thick black column of smoke billowing out from the affected area. -- PTI

