RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Cylinder blast triggers fire at Maha Kumbh, no casualty

January 19, 2025  17:52
A visual of the fire at Maha Kumbh site/ANI on X
A visual of the fire at Maha Kumbh site/ANI on X
A big fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela on Sunday due to a cylinder blast, engulfing 18 tents in Sector 19, officials said. 

No casualty was reported in the incident, the government said in a statement. 

Kumbh Mela chief fire officer Pramod Sharma said 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to contain the blaze which engulfed 18 tents. 

"Fire has been doused and the situation in the area is under control," Sharma said.

Earlier, Akhara police station in-charge Bhaskar Mishra said that two LPG cylinders exploded in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela, causing a big fire in the camps. 

Senior officials are on the spot and fire teams have managed to douse the fire, the statement issued by the government here said.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 official X handle posted, "Very sad! The fire incident at #MahaKumbh has shocked everyone. The administration is ensuring immediate relief and rescue operations. We pray Maa Ganga for everyone's safety." 

It also shared a clip that showed a thick black column of smoke billowing out from the affected area. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cylinder blast triggers fire at Maha Kumbh, no casualty
LIVE! Cylinder blast triggers fire at Maha Kumbh, no casualty

Saif attack suspect sent to police custody for 5 days
Saif attack suspect sent to police custody for 5 days

A Mumbai court remanded a man arrested in the Saif Ali Khan attack case in police custody till January 24 after observing that the police's contention of an international conspiracy cannot be ruled out. The alleged attacker was a...

Gaza ceasefire begins as Israel receives hostages' list
Gaza ceasefire begins as Israel receives hostages' list

Notably, the deal was earlier set to take effect on Sunday, January 19, at 08:30 (local time).

No objection even if...: RG Kar murder convict's mother
No objection even if...: RG Kar murder convict's mother

The mother of Sanjoy Roy, convicted for the rape and murder of a doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, has said she accepts the verdict and believes her son should be punished, even if it means hanging. The court will announce...

Thousands protest against Trump ahead of inauguration
Thousands protest against Trump ahead of inauguration

Thousands of people gathered in Washington to protest against Donald Trump's policies ahead of his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States. The People's March, a coalition of nonprofit bodies, organized the demonstration...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances