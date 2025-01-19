RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Criminals and goons were sent to kill Kejriwal, alleges CM Atishi

January 19, 2025  12:14
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi
As the dates for the Delhi assembly elections approach near, a dramatic turn of events has unfolded in Delhi's political landscape. 

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has made some serious allegations, claiming that criminals were sent to kill Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. 

The attack allegedly took place during Kejriwal's election campaigning on Saturday.  

Atishi on Sunday alleged that three individuals, including Rohit Tyagi, who has a history of criminal activity, including a theft case in 2011 and an attempt to murder case that carries a punishment of 10 years. 

Tyagi is also a close associate of BJP candidate Pravesh Verma and has been involved in his campaigning, she alleged.  

"It is clear that criminals and goons were sent to kill Arvind Kejriwal. The second person involved in the attack is Rohit Tyagi, who constantly stays with Pravesh Verma and has been involved in campaigning for Pravesh Verma. He is also a criminal. There is a theft case in 2011 and a case of attempt to murder, which carries a punishment of 10 years...The third person who was present there is named Sumit, he too has a case of theft, robbery and attempt to murder going on," said Atishi.  

During a press conference held in New Delhi, Atishi showed photographs of the alleged attacker with Parvesh Verma.  -- ANI                       
