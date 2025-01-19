RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Century-old tree collapses in UP's Faizabad, kills boy

January 19, 2025  10:52
Representative image
Representative image
A 10-year-old boy out to take an exam died here on Saturday when a more than a century-old neem tree collapsed near the Raqaabganj intersection in Faizabad City, police said.
   
Three people were injured and several vehicles damaged in the incident.  
 
The boy was identified as Abbu Sahiman, a resident of Moiya Begamganj, an area under the Purakalandar Police Station.
 
"He had come with his uncle to take the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya entrance exam," Ayodhya Circle Officer (City) Shailendra Singh said.
 He identified the three injured as Ashima from Angoori Bagh, Nazneen from Thathrahiya Chowk, and Mehtab from Moiya Begamganj. 
 
"They all were rushed to a hospital," he said.
 
According to local authorities, the tree's roots, decayed over time, contributed to its collapse.
 
Ayodhya MLA Ved Prakash Gupta visited the site and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the family of the boy. -- PTI 
