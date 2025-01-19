BSF recovers 2 drones along IB in Punjab





In a major breakthrough, acting on intelligence provided by the BSF's intelligence wing BSF troops seized two drones and one Heroin packet from three different locations on Saturday.





The BSF said that during a joint search with Punjab police, the joint team successfully recovered one DJI Mavic Classic 3 drone which collided with a wall of a house and fell near the village of Malikpur, district Gurdaspur.





During a joint search with Punjab police, troops recovered one Assembled Hexacopter from a farming field adjacent to the village Lodhi Gujar of district Amritsar.





The weight of the recovered Hexacopter is approximately 20.590 kg. In the third incident, police recovered one packet suspected to be Heroin (gross weight - 558 grams) from the farming field adjacent to village Wan of district Tarn Taran.





The packet wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and a copper wire loop found attached to it, indicates a possible case of drone dropping.





These recoveries underscore the BSF's unwavering commitment to combating cross-border smuggling operations.





By intercepting Pakistani drones carrying consignments of heroin or arms, the BSF continues to thwart the desperate attempts of smugglers and safeguard national security.





Earlier on January 16 in two separate operations, the troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone and a heroin consignment in the border areas of Tarn Taran and Amritsar districts of Punjab, said the BSF.





The recovered heroin consignment weighed around 540 grams, as per the BSF officials. -- ANI

Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab Frontier recovered two drones including one hexacopter and one heroin packet across the border in three different incidents, BSF said in a press release on Sunday.