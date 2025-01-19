Bird flu confirmed as cause of death for crows in Latur





A report from the Bhopal Veterinary Laboratory that arrived on Saturday revealed that the crows in Udgir city have died of avian influenza (H5N1), deputy commissioner for animal husbandry Dr Shridhar Shinde said.





As many as 51 crows were found dead in different parts of Udgir town till Saturday, he said.





The authorities have been receiving complaints about dead birds in gardens, among other areas in the city, since January 13.





Officials visited the affected areas, and six carcasses were sent to the laboratory on January 14 to ascertain the cause of death, the official said.





The district administration has initiated preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease.





Latur collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge has issued directives under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, declaring alert zones within a 10-km radius of where the carcasses were found.





The order prohibits the movement of citizens and the transportation of birds and animals in the affected areas. -- PTI

