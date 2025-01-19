Bengaluru Metro Rail set for major fare hike amid rising operational costs





According to BMRCL sources, the hike would be somewhere between 30 to 40 percent.





This comes close on the heels of the state transport department increasing bus fare by 15 percent across all categories.





"The BMRCL board has almost approved the hike and it's quite likely that the revised fare would be effected this month itself," a BMRCL officer said.





According to him, the operational cost has escalated exponentially, which made the board take this decision.





"We are funded by various agencies and financial institutions and we have to clear those loans. Hence, hike is inevitable," the officer said. -- PTI

