5 terrorists trying to sneak into Pak's Balochistan from Afghanistan killed





According to the military's media wing, the terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan group were killed while trying to infiltrate the Zhob district of the restive province early Sunday.





Pakistan has regularly asked the Afghanistan Taliban government to take action against the TTP militant group which the Pakistan government blames for terror attacks in Pakistan.





The Pakistan government emphasises the TTP militants operate from their hideouts in the neighbouring country which shares its borders with two provinces of Pakistan.





Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been strained due to frequent border skirmishes.





Kabul, however, denies the TTP was behind the attacks in Pakistan.





The ISPR statement reiterated that Pakistan has consistently been asking [the] interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border. -- PTI

