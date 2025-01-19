3 hostages being transferred to IDF, ISA forces





"They are accompanied by IDF and ISA special forces upon their return to Israeli territory, where they will undergo an initial medical assessment," it said.





Earlier, the Israeli Defence Force said that the first three Israeli hostages released by Hamas have been handed over to the Red Cross.





"According to information received from the Red Cross, 3 Israeli hostages were transferred to the Red Cross and they are on their way toward IDF and ISA forces in Gaza." IDF posted on X. -- ANI

