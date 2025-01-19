RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


3 hostages being transferred to IDF, ISA forces

January 19, 2025  21:45
The first three hostages released by Hamas/Image courtesy IDF on X
The first three hostages released by Hamas/Image courtesy IDF on X
The three released hostages are currently being transferred to IDF and ISA forces in Gaza, said Israeli Defence Forces on Sunday as the ceasefire-hostage transfer pact took effect. 

"They are accompanied by IDF and ISA special forces upon their return to Israeli territory, where they will undergo an initial medical assessment," it said.

Earlier, the Israeli Defence Force said that the first three Israeli hostages released by Hamas have been handed over to the Red Cross. 

"According to information received from the Red Cross, 3 Israeli hostages were transferred to the Red Cross and they are on their way toward IDF and ISA forces in Gaza." IDF posted on X. -- ANI
