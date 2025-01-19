RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


3 dead, 5 missing after boat capsizes in Bihar's Katihar

January 19, 2025  21:35
File image
File image
Three persons, including a three-year-old child, died and five others went missing after a boat capsized in the Ganga in Bihar's Katihar district on Sunday, officials said.

The boat, carrying 15 people, capsized near Golaghat in Amdabad area, they said.

Seven people have been rescued so far, and some of them managed to swim to the river bank, the officials said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the deaths and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the family members of the deceased.

"The rescue operation is still underway to locate the five missing persons. An investigation has been ordered to find the cause of the incident," district magistrate Manesh Kumar Meena said.

Two of the deceased were identified as Pawan Kumar (60) and Sudhir Mandal (70), the officials said. -- PTI
