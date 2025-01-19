RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


2 men nabbed for 'spitting' on rotis in U'khand's Bageshwar

January 19, 2025  17:28
image
Two men from Uttar Pradesh were arrested for allegedly spitting on rotis they were making at a food stall set up at the Uttarayan Fair underway in Bageshwar, the police on Sunday said.

Bageshwar superintendent of police Chandrashekhar Ghodke said the two were nabbed in the wake of a video surfacing on social media, capturing the act at Numaish Khet Maidan.

The accused, identified as Aamir, 30, and Firasat, 25, were sent to Almora Jail, he said.

"The video clip of two youths spitting on rotis being served to the devotees who came to take a bath at the Uttarayan fair in Bageshwar was confirmed after it came on social media," the SP said.

Bageshwar District Magistrate Ashish Bhatgai said the incident took place on January 17.

He said, "In view of the possibility of the law and order situation deteriorating in the district, we took immediate action and the accused were arrested."

The SP said that the shop where the incident took place has been shut. -- PTI
