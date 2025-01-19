2 killed in Goa paraglider crash; no permission given





Pune resident Shivani Dable, 27, and her instructor Sumal Nepali (26), a Nepalese national, lost their lives when their paraglider crashed into a ravine after taking off from a cliff at Keri village in North Goa on Saturday evening.





According to police, Dable had opted to paraglide with an adventure sports company operating illegally.





The Mandrem police have booked company owner Shekhar Raizada for endangering human life.





In a media statement, the tourism department expressed condolences and said it had not granted permission or approval for paragliding at Keri plateau. -- PTI

