RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

2 killed in Goa paraglider crash; no permission given

January 19, 2025  22:23
File image
File image
The Goa tourism department on Sunday clarified that it had not granted permission for paragliding at Keri plateau, a day after two persons were killed while engaging in the adventure sport.

Pune resident Shivani Dable, 27, and her instructor Sumal Nepali (26), a Nepalese national, lost their lives when their paraglider crashed into a ravine after taking off from a cliff at Keri village in North Goa on Saturday evening.

According to police, Dable had opted to paraglide with an adventure sports company operating illegally. 

The Mandrem police have booked company owner Shekhar Raizada for endangering human life.

In a media statement, the tourism department expressed condolences and said it had not granted permission or approval for paragliding at Keri plateau. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2 killed in Goa paraglider crash; no permission given
LIVE! 2 killed in Goa paraglider crash; no permission given

Hamas returns 3 hostages to Israel in ceasefire deal
Hamas returns 3 hostages to Israel in ceasefire deal

The Israeli Defence Forces on Sunday confirmed that Hamas has released the three hostages and that they have been returned to Israeli territory.

Neeraj Chopra weds Himani!
Neeraj Chopra weds Himani!

Neeraj married Himani in a quiet ceremony on Sunday.

Bangladeshi national attacked Saif, arrested: Police
Bangladeshi national attacked Saif, arrested: Police

According to the Mumbai police, the accused worked as a waiter at a restaurant, and a briefing regarding the case will take place later at the DCP zone IX office at 9 am.

Mysterious disease: Central team in Rajouri; toll 17
Mysterious disease: Central team in Rajouri; toll 17

A mysterious illness has claimed 17 lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, with the latest victim being a young girl named Yasmeen Kousar. The deaths have sparked concern and an inter-ministerial team has been sent to investigate...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances