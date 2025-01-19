RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

18 tents burnt down in cylinder blast at Maha Kumbh

January 19, 2025  17:34
A visual of the fire at Maha Kumbh site/ANI on X
A visual of the fire at Maha Kumbh site/ANI on X
A big fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela on Sunday due to a cylinder blast, engulfing 18 tents in Sector 19, officials said.

There was no immediate news of any casualty. 

"Two LPG cylinders exploded in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela, causing a big fire in the camps. Fire fighters are trying to douse the blaze," Akhara police station in-charge Bhaskar Mishra said. 

Kumbh Mela chief fire officer Pramod Sharma said that fire has engulfed 18 tents and 15 fire tenders are on the spot to contain the blaze. 

The Maha Kumbh 2025 official X handle posted, "Very sad! The fire incident at #MahaKumbh has shocked everyone. The administration is ensuring immediate relief and rescue operations. We pray Maa Ganga for everyone's safety." 

It also shared a clip that showed a thick black column of smoke billowing out from the affected area. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Gaza ceasefire begins, Hamas to release 3 hostages
LIVE! Gaza ceasefire begins, Hamas to release 3 hostages

Man detained in Saif attack case in Chh'garh released
Man detained in Saif attack case in Chh'garh released

A man who was detained in Chhattisgarh's Durg railway station in connection with the January 16 Saif Ali Khan attack case was released on Sunday. Mumbai police earlier arrested a 30-year-old man from Thane near the metropolis in the...

Labour contractor helped police arrest Saif attacker
Labour contractor helped police arrest Saif attacker

A Bangladeshi national, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30), has been arrested for stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence in Mumbai. The Mumbai police apprehended the accused after a two-day manhunt...

Army deployed in mystery disease-hit areas of J-K
Army deployed in mystery disease-hit areas of J-K

The state health department teams are conducting door-to-door surveillance in Badhal village, and the medical teams present in the district are monitoring the situation closely. The Medical experts have advised residents not to panic.

TikTok shut down in US hours before ban takes effect
TikTok shut down in US hours before ban takes effect

TikTok's app effectively shut down in the US, just hours before a law banning the popular video-sharing platform was set to go into effect. The app was shut down on Saturday, displaying a message that the app "isn't available right now,"...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances