121 farmers end fast after Dallewal take medical aid

January 19, 2025  16:08
Punjabi singer Babbu Maan meets farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal (right)/ANI file image
A group of 121 farmers, who sat on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri protest site in solidarity with farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, ended their indefinite strike on Sunday after he took medical aid. 

Dallewal (70), who has refused any aid since he sat on a fast-unto-death on November 26, agreed on Saturday to take medical aid following the Centre's invitation for talks on February 14 to discuss farmers' demands. 

With his health deteriorating and the government not agreeing to their demands, a group of 111 farmers joined Dallewal's fast-unto-death on January 15, and sat on the Haryana side of the border near Khanauri. 

On January 17, 10 more farmers, who were from Haryana, joined them. 

The 121 farmers ended their fast by sipping juice in the presence of deputy inspector general of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu and Patiala senior superintendent of police Nanak Singh. 

A high-level Central delegation, led by Union agriculture ministry joint secretary Priya Ranjan, met farmer leader Dallewal and representatives of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha on Saturday, and invited them for a resumption of talks on February 14 at Chandigarh. 

Following the announcement of the proposed meeting, Dallewal agreed to take medical aid. 

Later, Dallewal took medical assistance with an intravenous drip. 

Farmer leaders have, however, said Dallewal will not end his indefinite fast until a legal guarantee to minimum support price for crops is given. -- PTI
