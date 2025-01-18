RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


WazirX freezes 1st set of stolen assets

January 18, 2025  11:36
Ajinkya Kawale/Business Standard

Crypto platform WazirX has frozen the first tranche of stolen virtual digital assets (VDAs) worth $3 million USDT, it announced on Friday.

The move comes nearly seven months after the firm suffered an alleged security breach, leading to a loss of over $230 million worth VDAs -- about 45 per cent of the total crypto assets on the platform.

"This is just the beginning, we are fully committed to recovering the stolen funds, leaving no stone unturned to maximise recoveries under a scheme. We appreciate our users' patience and support as we navigate this challenging situation together," said Nischal Shetty, founder, WazirX. 

USDT, or Tether is a form of cryptocurrency called a stablecoin. It maintains a stable value by being pegged against a fiat currency, a US dollar in this case. 

WazirX, whose parent company Zettai is based in Singapore, suffered a breach on its platform in July 2024.

It applied for restructuring at a Singapore court on August 23. The company, facing liabilities amounting to $546.5 million, had a user base of over 16 million investors.

One of WazirXs multi-signature (multisig) wallets suffered a cyberattack, following which the company temporarily suspended most of its operations.
