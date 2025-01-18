RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


UPI Has potential to grow 10x: NPCI CEO

January 18, 2025  11:01
Ajinkya Kawale/Business Standard

Country's real-time payments system Unified Payments Interface (UPI) can grow 10 times from its current levels, said Dilip Asbe, MD and CEO, National Payments Corporation of India.  

The apex payments body recorded 16.73 billion transactions in December 2024. UPI recorded over 172 billion transactions in 2024 alone.   

At present, UPI is the most favoured mode of financial transactions with over 400 million users transacting on the payments ecosystem. 

We need support from the RBI, the government, and the ecosystem to on-board another 200 millon to 300 million people into the digital payments fold. Asbe told the 19th India Digital Summit.    

"Digital payments are now integral to life I dont think were going back to cash, said Asbe.

At present, there are over 70 players offering UPI services in the country. Out of these, there are over 40 players who are third party UPI applications or TPAPs.

Credit cards on the RuPay network held about 16% to 17% of the countrys market share, Asbe added.

The RuPay card network is growing rapidly and has the potential to become one of the largest in India. Currently, RuPay holds about 16 to 17 per cent of the credit card market share, and with increasing momentum, we aim to make it an equal player within the next couple of years, he said.

RuPay is Indias own payment network system. It was launched in 2012 by government-backed NPCI. While the RuPay credit card was started in June 2017.

Nearly five years after this launch, the apex payments body rolled out the program to link RuPay credit cards on UPI in September 2022. Users could link their RuPay credit cards on UPI apps to make merchant payments.
