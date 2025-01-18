RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


UP man held for 'Pakistan Zindabad' post on social media

January 18, 2025  11:05
Police have arrested a man for allegedly posting a pro-Pakistan slogan on his social media account, officials said on Friday. 
   
The accused was identified as Imran (25), a resident of Nawabganj area, they said.
 
Inspector Raj Kumar Sharma said that the police had received information that Imran had made a post with the slogan 'Pakistan Zindabad' on his Instagram account, allegedly hurting the sentiments of the users.
 
Following an investigation, Imran was arrested, Sharma said. -- PTI
