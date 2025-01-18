TV actor Aman Jaiswal dies in Mumbai road accident

TV actor Aman Jaiswal, known for his lead role in the serial Dhartiputra Nandini, died in a road accident in the Jogeshwari West area of Mumbai when a truck allegedly hit his motorcycle, police said

The incident occurred at Hill Park Road around 3:15 PM on Friday when the truck collided with Jaiswal's motorcycle.

Following the accident, Jaiswal was rushed to a hospital's trauma ward where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

The truck driver has been taken into police custody, and the truck has been seized, police said, adding the offence has been registered at the Amboli police station area in Mumbai.





Originally from Balia, Uttar Pradesh, Aman Jaiswal gained fame for his lead role in Dhartiputra Nandini. He began his career as a model before appearing in the popular show Udaariyaan, produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta.