Trump admin to convene QUAD foreign ministers meeting on Jan 21

January 18, 2025  00:28
The foreign ministers of QUAD countries Australia, India, Japan and the US will meet in here on January 21, a day after the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th US President, making it one of the first foreign policy acts of the new administration, a media report said on Friday. 

Trump will be sworn in for a second term on Monday. 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya would be representing their respective countries at the presidential inauguration. 

The QUAD ministerial meeting is intended to signal that the US commitment to the Indo-Pacific won't change under the new administration, Politico reported, quoting a person familiar with the matter. 

This is expected to be the first major interaction and meeting of the new administration with foreign leaders. 

Marco Rubio is expected to be confirmed by Congress as the new US Secretary of State by then and is likely to be sworn in on Monday evening. 

This is expected to be Rubio's first foreign policy meeting after his swearing-in. 

The QUAD foreign ministers meeting is a good sign and shows continuity, Dhruva Jaishankar, executive director of ORF America told PTI in an interview. -- PTI
