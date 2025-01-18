Tata Steel files SC petition on mineral land tax

Ishita Ayan Dutt/Business Standard



Tata Steel on Friday said it had filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court regarding an apex court ruling on the imposition of tax on mineral-bearing land.



In a regulatory filing, the company stated, '...we wish to inform you that the company has today, i.e., January 17, 2025, filed a curative petition before the Honble Supreme Court of India, praying for the invocation of the extraordinary jurisdiction of the Honble Supreme Court of India under Order XLVIII, Rule 1 of the Supreme Court Rules, 2013, in respect of the order dated September 24, 2024, passed by the Constitutional Bench of the Honble Supreme Court of India in Karnataka Iron & Steel Manufacturers Association vs. Mineral Area Development Authority & Another.'



A curative petition is a legal remedy that allows the Supreme Court to reconsider a final judgment in exceptional circumstances.



On July 25, 2024, a nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court ruled that states have the power to levy cess on mining and mineral-use activities.



In August 2024, the court allowed states to collect dues retrospectively from April 1, 2005.



Furthermore, the Supreme Court dismissed a batch of review petitions filed by the Centre and others in September 2024.



Tata Steel is praying that the Supreme Court reconsiders its judgment dated July 25, 2024 and August 14, 2024, in the matter of legislative authority of the states to impose tax on minerals.



Tata Steel has captive mines in Jharkhand and Odisha.



Odisha enacted the Orissa Rural Infrastructure and Socio-Economic Development Act, 2004 (ORISED Act), effective February 1, 2005, levying tax on mineral-bearing land.



Subsequently, Tata Steel received demands amounting to Rs 129 crore for its mines in Odisha. Tata Steel contested this in the Odisha high court, which quashed the demands.



However, Odisha appealed in the Supreme Court, and the matter regarding the legislative authority of states to tax minerals was referred to the Constitution Bench.



While announcing its Q2FY25 results, Tata Steel stated that it was in the process of filing a curative petition with the Supreme Court and was in active discussions with state authorities on the way forward.

