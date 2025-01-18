TaMo Demerger Likely By Mid-FY26

Shine Jacob/Business Standard





Tata Motors' much-talked-about demerger into two entities -- Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Ltd (TMLCV) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV) -- is expected to take place by the middle of 2025-2026, said a top company executive on Friday. Within the company, these divisions are already functioning separately.





The company's commercial vehicle division proved a star attraction on the first day of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, with the showcasing of 14 smart vehicles, all integrated with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, alongside six cutting-edge intelligent solutions that provide real-time performance insights, and four advanced aggregates.





The product range was spread across various powertrain options, including diesel, biodiesel, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, ethanol, battery electric, and hydrogen internal combustion engine.





This comes at a time when Tata Motors is looking for the proposed restructuring to provide more impetus to the CV business and help it pursue its own strategic objectives.





"Demerger is very much on track, and we are progressing according to plan. By the middle of the next financial year, we should have the two companies demerged, getting listed separately and operating as two listed entities," said Girish Wagh, the companys executive director who also heads the CV division.





"Internally, we are already operating the two business units separately. From a governance point of view, we are ready. We are geared up and excited," he added. The companys board had cleared the demerger proposal on August 1, 2024.





At the same time, reports indicated that Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, which includes PV and electric vehicle segments, along with Jaguar Land Rover, would merge into the existing listed entity, Tata Motors Ltd.





The products that the company has launched include the Tata Ace Pro, available in multiple powertrain options, and the Intra EV.





"Our next-generation hydrogen-powered Prima Truck is set to revolutionise long-haul trucking. We are showcasing the Prima deep mining tipper with state-of-the-art technologies. In addition, on display are an array of green mobility solutions powered by a variety of decarbonising technologies hydrogen, electric, natural gas, and flex fuel," Wagh added.