RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Shah forms team to probe mysterious Rajouri deaths

January 18, 2025  20:15
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has ordered the constitution of an inter-ministerial team to visit a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district to ascertain the causes of deaths in three incidents in the past six weeks.

The team will be headed by a senior Union home ministry officer and consist of experts from the ministries of health and family welfare, agriculture, chemicals and fertilisers, and water resources, according to an official statement.

The team will also be assisted by experts from the animal husbandry, food safety and forensic science labs.

The central team will proceed on Sunday and, in collaboration with the local administration, also work on providing immediate relief as well as taking precautionary measures to prevent such incidents in the future, according to the statement.

Experts from some of the most reputable institutions in the country have been arranged to manage the situation and understand the causes of the deaths.

At least 16 people have died of a mysterious illness in the Budhal village of Rajouri district in the past 45 days.

People complained of fever, pain, nausea and loss of consciousness before dying within days of their admission to hospitals.

A girl continues to remain critical.

Earlier, a Jammu and Kashmir government spokesperson said investigations and samples empirically indicated that the incidents were not due to a communicable disease of bacterial or viral origin and that there is no public health angle.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Saif attack suspect held in Durg, his name is...
Saif attack suspect held in Durg, his name is...

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has detained a suspect in connection with the knife attack on actor Saif Ali Khan at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh. The suspect was traveling by a Mumbai-Howrah train and held at Durg in the...

LIVE! RG Kar verdict: Doctors vow to continue protests
LIVE! RG Kar verdict: Doctors vow to continue protests

Attack on Saif: Auto driver grilled, says I didn't...
Attack on Saif: Auto driver grilled, says I didn't...

The auto-rickshaw driver who rushed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan to the hospital was called by Mumbai Police for questioning on Saturday.

Sanjay Roy found guilty of raping, killing RG Kar doc
Sanjay Roy found guilty of raping, killing RG Kar doc

A Kolkata court on Saturday convicted prime accused Sanjay Roy of raping and murdering an on-duty doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, 162 days after the crime that sparked nationwide outrage and led to prolonged...

Despite 752 runs, Karun Nair MISSES out
Despite 752 runs, Karun Nair MISSES out

Karun Nair, the standout performer of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, has failed to make it into India's Champions Trophy squad despite an extraordinary domestic season.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances