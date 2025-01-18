RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Sanjay Roy wasn't alone: RG Kar victim's mother

January 18, 2025  17:49
Welcoming the conviction of prime accused Sanjay Roy by a trial court in Kolkata in the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case, the mother of the deceased woman doctor on Saturday said they were still waiting for the other criminals to be arrested and punished.

"That Sanjay is guilty was proved through biological evidence. And that he stood silent during the trials in the court also proved his hand in torturing and killing my daughter. But he was not alone, there are others who haven't been arrested yet. So, justice hasn't been delivered," the victim's mother told PTI soon after the court convicted Roy.

She said she and her husband would continue their fight for justice till the last day of their lives.

"The case is not complete. It will only be completed after the others who were involved in killing our daughter are punished. We will wait for that day... Till that day, we will not be able to sleep. That is the only thing we want now," she said.

The Sealdah court pronounced accused Roy 'guilty' of rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The court will declare his sentence on Monday, Anirban Das, the additional district and sessions judge, said.

The judgment was pronounced nearly two months after the in-camera trial commenced in November last year and 162 days after the heinous crime was committed on August 9, 2024.

Roy was found guilty under Sections 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that governs rape, and Sections 66 and 103 (1) of the Act, which deals with punishments for death and murder.

Section 103 (1) of BNS entails a maximum punishment of death or life imprisonment.   -- PTI
