Roof of Arjun-Bhoomi film set collapses during song shoot

January 18, 2025  19:11
image
The roof of a film set collapsed in Mumbai's Goregaon area possibly due to vibrations from the sound of a song being shot at the time, a cine employees' federation functionary said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night while a song was being shot on the sets of the film Mere Husband Ki Biwi starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar and directed by Mudassar Aziz, informed Ashok Dubey of Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

"The roof of the set at Imperial Palace in Royal Palms collapsed when Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Jackie Bhagnani and director Aziz were present. No one suffered any major injury. Kapoor, Bhagnani and Aziz sustained minor bruises," he said.

"The roof may have collapsed due to the loud sound from the song shoot," Dubey added.  -- PTI
