JUST IN: Kolkata court pronounces accused Sanjay Roy guilty of rape-murder of on-duty doctor at RG Kar hospital.





The court will pronounce Roy's sentence on Monday.







Sanjay Roy, who was a civic volunteer with the city police, was charged with committing the crime on the postgraduate trainee at the state-run hospital in north Kolkata on August 9 last year.





More details awaited. -- PTI