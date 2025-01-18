RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Rahul Gandhi arrives in Patna on day-long visit

January 18, 2025  13:16
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Patna on Saturday on a day-long visit during which he would take part in a conference based on the theme of 'safeguarding' the Constitution, besides interacting with leaders of the Bihar unit.

Gandhi is scheduled to address the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna later in the day, a party leader said.

He will also visit the Sadaqat Ashram, which serves as the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) headquarters, where he will inaugurate a newly constructed staff quarter and a refurbished auditorium, named after his grandmother and his father, respectively.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha arrived at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna in the morning, and was accorded a warm welcome by Bihar Congress Chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh and other senior party leaders.

This is Gandhi's first visit to Bihar since the Lok Sabha elections last year. -- PTI
