Police recover piece of knife from Saif's residence

January 18, 2025  23:43
The police have recovered a piece of a broken knife from Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's house during the probe of Thursday's attack on him by an intruder, an official said on Saturday night. 

Saif was stabbed multiple times by the attacker during the robbery attempt at his 12th floor residence in `Satguru Sharan' building in upscale Bandra. 

The doctors who performed an emergency surgery on the actor had removed a 2.5-inch piece of a broken knife from his spine afterwards. If the knife had pierced 2 mm deeper, it could have caused a severe injury, the doctors had noted. 

The police are looking for the remaining part of the knife, the official said. 

The 54-year-old actor is recovering from his injuries, as per the doctors at Lilavati Hospital. 

A suspect was detained in connection with the incident earlier on Saturday at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh.
