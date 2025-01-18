Police recover piece of knife from Saif's residence





Saif was stabbed multiple times by the attacker during the robbery attempt at his 12th floor residence in `Satguru Sharan' building in upscale Bandra.





The doctors who performed an emergency surgery on the actor had removed a 2.5-inch piece of a broken knife from his spine afterwards. If the knife had pierced 2 mm deeper, it could have caused a severe injury, the doctors had noted.





The police are looking for the remaining part of the knife, the official said.





The 54-year-old actor is recovering from his injuries, as per the doctors at Lilavati Hospital.





A suspect was detained in connection with the incident earlier on Saturday at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh.

