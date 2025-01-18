Piyush Goyal to travel to Brussels for...

Shreya Nandi/Business Standard



Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will travel to Brussels, Belgium, on Saturday for a high-level dialogue with a top European Commission official to give political direction to expedite the free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with the European Union (EU).



Goyal, who will be on a three-day visit to the European nation, will meet Maro efcovic, Commissioner of the European Commission for Trade and Economic Security.



The leaders are expected to discuss the global economic situation amid trade disruptions, give political directions to expedite the FTA negotiations, and explore a commercially significant, balanced, equitable, ambitious, and mutually beneficial FTA, the commerce department said in a statement on Friday.



India and the EU began FTA negotiations in June 2022. Despite nine intense rounds of talks, progress has been marginal due to fundamental differences. An assessment of the negotiations is now pending at a political level.



Goyal and efcovic are also expected to undertake a stocktake of the Trade and Technology Council framework and address bilateral trade matters.



The trade bloc is one of Indias largest trading partners, with bilateral trade estimated at over $180 billion in 2023-2024. At the same time, the EU is also a major source of foreign direct investment with total FDI estimated at $117.34 billion, the commerce department said.



On the sidelines, Goyal is expected to meet Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the World Trade Organization, and Bernard Quintin, minister of foreign affairs, European affairs, and foreign trade of Belgium. He is also likely to hold interactions with representatives of Belgian industry and the Indian community.



Goyal bats for reducing auto component imports



Goyal on Friday asked the auto components industry to start manufacturing machines and reduce import dependency.



"Why should we be dependent on foreign nations, especially some countries that have non-market economies or non-transparent economic practices? Why should we be dependent on them for equipment, machinery that our industry needs," Goyal said at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Components Show.



The minister said companies in India, which are still importing automobile components, will be out of competition as domestic products are more competitive than foreign ones. He further urged the industry to consider collaborations with Switzerland owing to the country's expertise in building machines.



"Many of them are wanting to invest in India because they have a $100 billion investment commitment as foreign direct investment (FDI)," the minister said.



Under the free trade agreement (FTA), signed with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) last year, EFTA nations have made an investment commitment of $50 billion within 10 years of this agreement, taking into effect an additional $50 billion in the next five years. The bloc comprises Iceland, Switzerland, Norway, and Liechtenstein.



The minister urged the industry to scale up production of components for electric vehicles (EVs) as huge opportunities exist.



"I do believe that the time is right to make a five-year action plan on how we are going to move to EVs. By 2030, we should demonstrate to the world that if India decides on something, we achieve it."