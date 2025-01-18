NRI deposits up 71% in April-November 2024

During the April-November 2024 period, maximum flows came into FCNR (B) deposits.





The flow of money from Overseas Indians in non-resident Indian (NRI) deposit schemes rose by 71 per cent to $12.5 billion between April and November, 2024 from $7.30 billion that they put in these schemes during the same period in 2023, data released by the RBI showed.The total outstanding NRI deposits as of November 2024 stood at $162.69 billion, revealed the data released on Friday in RBIs January 2025 bulletin.The NRI deposit schemes include foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits, non-resident external (NRE) deposits, and non-resident ordinary (NRO) deposits.The outstanding amount in FCNR (B) accounts stood at $32.04 billion. An FCNR (B) account lets customers maintain a fixed deposit in India in freely convertible foreign currencies for a tenure ranging from one to five years.Since the account is maintained in foreign currency, it secures funds against currency fluctuations during the tenure of the deposit.NRO deposits also saw inflows worth $2.9 billion from AprilNovember, 2024, compared to $2.5 billion during the same period a year ago. The total outstanding amount in NRO deposits was $30 billion in November, 2024. An NRO account is a rupee-denominated bank account for NRIs.