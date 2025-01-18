RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


NCP ready to contest local bodies polls solo: Walse Patil

January 18, 2025  16:01
The Nationalist Congress Party is ready to go solo in the upcoming local bodies elections in Maharashtra if alliance with other parties doesn't materialise, party leader Dilip Walse Patil said on Saturday.

The NCP, led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, is a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which also includes the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiv Sena.

Walse Patil is in Shirdi to attend the convention of the NCP in Shirdi in Ahilyanagar district.

"All parties (of Mahayuti) will finalise their strategy for elections to local bodies. If the alliance doesn't materialise, the NCP is ready to contest independently," he told reporters.

The NCP won 41 of the 57 seats it contested in the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.

The upcoming local body polls will be the first major political battle between the opposition MVA and ruling Mahayuti after the assembly elections.

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray recently announced it would contest solo in the local bodies elections, the schedule of which is yet to be announced.   -- PTI
