RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

NCP leader dropped as guardian minister in Maharashtra

January 18, 2025  23:06
Dhananjay Munde
Dhananjay Munde
NCP leader and Food and Civil Supplies minister Dhananjay Munde did not find place in the list of guardian ministers released by the Maharashtra government on Saturday. 

Ministers in Maharashtra are given responsibility of one or more districts. 

The announcement was awaited after the formation of the new BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena government last month. 

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also handles the home department, would be the guardian minister of Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district, while deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has been alloted Beed district in addition to Pune, Pawar's home district. 

Dhananjay Munde, MLA from Parali in Beed, was guardian minister of this central Maharashtra district during the previous government. But recently he came under fire from both Opposition as well as local BJP MLAs over the brutal murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in the district. 

Walmik Karad, Munde's associate, has been arrested in connection with the case. 

Ajit Pawar, who heads the NCP, had refused to ask Munde to resign over the controversy. 

Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, another deputy CM, would be the guardian minister of Mumbai city as well as Thane district which is his stronghold.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Saif attack suspect held in Durg, his name is...
Saif attack suspect held in Durg, his name is...

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has detained a suspect in connection with the knife attack on actor Saif Ali Khan at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh. The suspect was traveling by a Mumbai-Howrah train and held at Durg in the...

Sanjay Roy found guilty of raping, killing RG Kar doc
Sanjay Roy found guilty of raping, killing RG Kar doc

A Kolkata court on Saturday convicted prime accused Sanjay Roy of raping and murdering an on-duty doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, 162 days after the crime that sparked nationwide outrage and led to prolonged...

Jaiswal makes Champions Trophy squad, Shami returns
Jaiswal makes Champions Trophy squad, Shami returns

Yashasvi Jaiswal was on Saturday expectedly picked in the India squad for the Champions Trophy and pacer Mohammed Shami returned to national fold

Bengaluru Gets A US Consulate, But...
Bengaluru Gets A US Consulate, But...

To begin with, the consulate in Bengaluru will not offer visa services.

Attacker did not touch...: Kareena tells police
Attacker did not touch...: Kareena tells police

Kareena Kapoor Khan, wife of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, has informed police that an intruder who entered their Mumbai home got aggressive during a scuffle but did not touch jewelry kept in the open. The incident occurred early...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances