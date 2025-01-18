RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Modi expresses condolences on Pritish Nandy's Demise

January 18, 2025  14:08
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the passing of Shri Pritish Nandy, a multi-faceted personality known for his contributions to journalism, cinema, poetry, and art.

In a message to Rina Pritish Nandy, the prime minister extended heartfelt condolences, emphasising the "lasting legacy and values of Shri Nandy".

He prayed for "strength and solace" for the bereaved family, remarking that "Shri Nandy will always reside in the hearts of his admirers".
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Champions Trophy LIVE: Team announcement delayed
Champions Trophy LIVE: Team announcement delayed

LIVE! Attending NCP conclave, but all's not well: Bhujbal
LIVE! Attending NCP conclave, but all's not well: Bhujbal

Attacker did not touch...: Kareena tells police
Attacker did not touch...: Kareena tells police

Kareena Kapoor Khan, wife of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, has informed police that an intruder who entered their Mumbai home got aggressive during a scuffle but did not touch jewelry kept in the open. The incident occurred early...

Controversial HC judge to skip seminar at Kumbh
Controversial HC judge to skip seminar at Kumbh

Allahabad High Court judge Justice Shekhar Yadav, who was embroiled in controversy for his speech at a VHP event in December, has opted out of a seminar on the Ram temple movement in the Kumbh Mela area on January 22. Yadav was scheduled...

'Escaped death by 20-25 minutes': Sheikh Hasina
'Escaped death by 20-25 minutes': Sheikh Hasina

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina has alleged that there was a conspiracy to kill her and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana, the moment she was ousted from power.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances