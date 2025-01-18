Modi expresses condolences on Pritish Nandy's Demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the passing of Shri Pritish Nandy, a multi-faceted personality known for his contributions to journalism, cinema, poetry, and art.



In a message to Rina Pritish Nandy, the prime minister extended heartfelt condolences, emphasising the "lasting legacy and values of Shri Nandy".



He prayed for "strength and solace" for the bereaved family, remarking that "Shri Nandy will always reside in the hearts of his admirers".