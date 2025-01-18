RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Israel cabinet approves Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal

January 18, 2025  08:31
image
Israel's cabinet has approved a deal with the Palestinian militant group Hamas for a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza.

The ceasefire is set to begin from Sunday.

Qatar and the US announced the ceasefire Wednesday, but the deal was in limbo for more than a day as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted there were last-minute complications that he blamed on the Hamas militant group.

"The government has approved the framework for the return of the hostages. The framework for the hostages' release will come into effect on Sunday," Netanyahu's office said in a brief statement

Hamas triggered the war with Israel after its cross-border attack on October 7, 2023 that killed some 1,200 people and left some 250 others captive. Nearly 100 hostages remain in Gaza.

Israel responded with a devastating offensive that has killed more than 46,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Israel cabinet approves Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal
LIVE! Israel cabinet approves Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal

Saif's carpenter quizzed, taken to undisclosed location
Saif's carpenter quizzed, taken to undisclosed location

A carpenter who had worked at Saif Ali Khan's apartment days before the stabbing incident was questioned by police, but no arrests have been made. Police are investigating the robbery motive behind the attack. The actor is recovering...

Auto driver didn't know Saif was injured passenger
Auto driver didn't know Saif was injured passenger

An auto rickshaw driver in Mumbai unknowingly ferried Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan to Lilavati Hospital in the early hours of Thursday. The driver, Bhajan Singh Rana, said he only realized the passenger was the actor when he arrived at...

12 Indians in Russian military killed, 16 missing: Govt
12 Indians in Russian military killed, 16 missing: Govt

India has confirmed that 12 Indian nationals have died while serving in the Russian military during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Another 16 Indians, who were serving in the Russian armed forces, are listed as missing by Russia. The...

Trump moves inauguration indoors due to windchill
Trump moves inauguration indoors due to windchill

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced that his inauguration ceremony will be moved indoors due to a forecast of severe windchill. The ceremony will now be held at the Capitol Rotunda instead of outside the US Capitol facing the...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances