Israel cabinet approves Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal

Israel's cabinet has approved a deal with the Palestinian militant group Hamas for a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza.





The ceasefire is set to begin from Sunday.





Qatar and the US announced the ceasefire Wednesday, but the deal was in limbo for more than a day as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted there were last-minute complications that he blamed on the Hamas militant group.





"The government has approved the framework for the return of the hostages. The framework for the hostages' release will come into effect on Sunday," Netanyahu's office said in a brief statement





Hamas triggered the war with Israel after its cross-border attack on October 7, 2023 that killed some 1,200 people and left some 250 others captive. Nearly 100 hostages remain in Gaza.





Israel responded with a devastating offensive that has killed more than 46,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials.