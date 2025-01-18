RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


IIT-BHU gang rape: Scratches found on survivor's private parts

January 18, 2025  21:01
A government doctor has told a court hearing the Indian Institute of Technology-Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU) gang rape case that scratch marks were found on the private part of the survivor, a student of the institute.

Assistant District Government Counsel Manoj Gupta said that Dr Anamika Singh, who examined the survivor, recorded her statement in the Fast Track Court of Judge Kuldeep Singh on Friday. 

In her statement, the doctor said that no marks of internal injury were found in the private part of the survivor, but some scratch marks were found outside. 

She further said that rape-related violence cannot be ruled out, according to Gupta.

The government counsel said that after hearing arguments of accused Kunal Pandey's lawyer, the court fixed January 20 as the next date of hearing in the case.

The survivor, a student of IIT-BHU, had gone out of the hostel with her friend on the night of November 1, 2023 when three men riding a motorcycle stopped her. 

It is alleged that the youths gagged the student, made her remove her clothes at gunpoint, made a video and gang-raped her.

After the incident, BHU students protested for several days demanding the arrest of the accused involved in the incident.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code Section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and under provisions of the Information Technology Act at Lanka police station here. Later, the charge of gangrape was added to the FIR, police said.

Three accused -- Kunal Pandey, Anand alias Abhishek Chauhan, and Saksham Patel -- were arrested in the case.   -- PTI
