IDF prepares for return of hostages

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Saturday announced that preparations have begun for the implementation of the hostages' return agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, after the ceasefire deal was approved by the Israeli security cabinet on Friday.





The deal is set to take effect on Sunday, January 19, at 08:30 (local time), the IDF stated.





Taking to X, the IDF said that its troops would carry out operational procedures on the ground in the region in line with the established terms of the deal.





The military is preparing to receive the hostages after their release from Hamas captivity and is working to provide necessary physical and psychological support, it further stated.





'The IDF is preparing to implement the agreement for the return of the hostages that was approved by the political echelon overnight (Saturday). The agreement will take effect on Sunday, January 19th, at 08:30, and as part of it, IDF troops will implement the operational procedures in the field in accordance with the set agreements. The IDF has been preparing to receive the hostages after their release from Hamas captivity and is operating to provide suitable physical and psychological support, with careful attention to every detail,' the IDF said.





The IDF emphasised its continued commitment to securing the safe return of all hostages while also ensuring the security of Israeli citizens, particularly those in communities near Gaza.





'Alongside the agreement and our commitment to bringing home all the hostages, the IDF will continue to operate in order to ensure the security of all Israeli citizens, particularly those in communities near Gaza,' it further added. -- ANI

