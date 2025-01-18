RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Free power, water to cover tenants too: Kejriwal

January 18, 2025  14:22
Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that his party would take decisive steps to extend the benefits of free electricity and water to tenants if re-elected to power.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, he highlighted concerns raised by tenants across Delhi.

"Wherever I go, I meet people living on rent who say they benefit from good schools and hospitals but are deprived of free electricity and water schemes," he said.

Assuring a resolution to the issue, Kejriwal said, "We will ensure that after the elections, tenants, many of whom belong to the Purvanchal region, will also enjoy the benefits of free electricity and water."

The announcement comes as the AAP ramps up its campaign for the Delhi assembly elections slated for February 5.

The results are to be declared on February 8.

Seeking a third consecutive term, the AAP has built its campaign around its welfare initiatives, presenting free utilities and improved public services as its core strengths.  -- PTI
